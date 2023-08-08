US-China Trade in January-July 2023 Down 15.4% to $381.5 Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) US-China trade in January-July 2023 decreased 15.4 percent to $381.514 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period shrunk 18.

6 percent year on year to $281.655 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 4.7 percent to $99.859 billion.

Separately, in July, trade between the two countries amounted to $54.322 billion: the US supplied goods worth $12.009 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $42.313 billion to the US.