US-China Trade In Q1 2021 Up 73.1% To $165.72 Billion - Chinese Customs Service
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US-China trade turnover in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 73.1 percent on the same period last year to $165.72 billion, according to China's General Administration of Customs.
The customs service said exports from China to the United States in the first three months of this year increased by 74.
7 percent to $119.18 billion.
The United States imported to China goods worth $46.54 billion, which is 69.2 percent more than in the first quarter of last year.