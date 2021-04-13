US-China Trade in Q1 2021 Up 73.1% to $165.72 Billion - Chinese Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US-China trade turnover in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 73.1 percent on the same period last year to $165.72 billion, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

The customs service said exports from China to the United States in the first three months of this year increased by 74.

7 percent to $119.18 billion.

The United States imported to China goods worth $46.54 billion, which is 69.2 percent more than in the first quarter of last year.