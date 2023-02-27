US-China Trade Keeps Increasing Despite Difficult Relationship - Ambassador Burns

Two-way trade between the United States and China is increasing despite the current difficult state of the bilateral relationship, US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Two-way trade between the United States and China is increasing despite the current difficult state of the bilateral relationship, US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns said on Monday.

"One of the ironies of the present relationship between the United States and China, which has been so difficult across the board, is that our two-way trade is increasing," Burns said during a discussion on United States leadership hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Burns cited US Commerce Department statistics, according to which trade between the United States and China stood at $690 billion - a major increase over the last several years.

Burns pointed out that US businesses are doing well in some areas of trade such as the agriculture sector, with nearly $41 billion worth of products exported to China in 2022.

"That's one fifth of all our agricultural export," he said.

Burns also said frictions between the two countries in the technology area will be one of the most challenging and compelling issues in their bilateral trade given that the United States considers tech products to be important for its national security.

Discouraging US companies from investing in the Chinese civil-military and national security complexes will be very important in the future, Burns added.