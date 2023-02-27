UrduPoint.com

US-China Trade Keeps Increasing Despite Difficult Relationship - Ambassador Burns

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 11:11 PM

US-China Trade Keeps Increasing Despite Difficult Relationship - Ambassador Burns

Two-way trade between the United States and China is increasing despite the current difficult state of the bilateral relationship, US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Two-way trade between the United States and China is increasing despite the current difficult state of the bilateral relationship, US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns said on Monday.

"One of the ironies of the present relationship between the United States and China, which has been so difficult across the board, is that our two-way trade is increasing," Burns said during a discussion on United States leadership hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Burns cited US Commerce Department statistics, according to which trade between the United States and China stood at $690 billion - a major increase over the last several years.

Burns pointed out that US businesses are doing well in some areas of trade such as the agriculture sector, with nearly $41 billion worth of products exported to China in 2022.

"That's one fifth of all our agricultural export," he said.

Burns also said frictions between the two countries in the technology area will be one of the most challenging and compelling issues in their bilateral trade given that the United States considers tech products to be important for its national security.

Discouraging US companies from investing in the Chinese civil-military and national security complexes will be very important in the future, Burns added.

Related Topics

Technology China Agriculture Beijing United States Chamber Commerce All From Billion

Recent Stories

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to ..

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers invol ..

MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers involved in self-appointment

2 minutes ago
 Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Unti ..

Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

2 minutes ago
 UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated ..

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

2 minutes ago
 Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dha ..

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone ded ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone dedicated to digital and virtual ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.