US-China Trade Sees 13.9 Percent Decrease Year-on-Year - Customs

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) US-China trade for the first eight months of 2019 is $355.6 billion, which is 13.9 percent less than a year ago, the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on Sunday.

According to its data, China's export to the United States from January to August this year shrunk 8.9 percent to $275.5 billion, while the United States' export to China shrunk 27.5 percent to $80 billion.

This August China bought only $10.3 billion worth of US goods, while exporting $37.

3 billion worth.

The trade imbalance between two countries continues growing due to a prolonged trade war, initiated by US President Donald Trump, and is currently $195.4 billion.

In 2018, the trade between China and the United States increased 28.5 percent, reaching $633.5 billion, with China's export growing 11.3 percent, and the United States' export growing 0.7 percent. The 2018 trade imbalance between two countries was $323.3 billion.

