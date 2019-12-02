UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Talks Stalled Due To Hong Kong Legislation - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:30 AM

US-China Trade Talks Stalled Due to Hong Kong Legislation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United States-China trade negotiations have stalled due to the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, news website Axios cited sources close to the matter as saying.

The source told Axios there is little certainty as to when the much-anticipated "phase one" of the US-China trade negotiations will be sealed as time is needed to allow Chinese domestic politics to calm.

The document which Trump signed on Thursday introduced amendments to existing US policy on Hong Kong allowing Washington to impose sanctions on officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in the special administrative region. Another part of the legislation prohibits the US from exporting certain police equipment to Hong Kong.

China condemned the legislation at once, with Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang labeling the move as double-standards and interference in China's internal affairs.

In October, Trump announced that both sides had reached a "substantial phase one deal," which was expected to be finalized in the near future. However, after the APEC Summit in mid-November was canceled in Chile, where Trump was supposed to be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the trade deal, both sides appeared to be struggling to finalize the new "phase one" trade deal.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row in not beneficial to the either side and the world economy. The standoff translated into tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs in imported goods between the countries.

Related Topics

World Police China Washington Democracy Trump Hong Kong Chile October Congress From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

7 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

8 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.