UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Talks To Resume In September Despite New Tariffs By Beijing - Navarro

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:27 PM

US-China Trade Talks to Resume in September Despite New Tariffs by Beijing - Navarro

US trade negotiations with China are set to resume in September, White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro said in an interview shortly after Beijing imposed additional tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US trade negotiations with China are set to resume in September, White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro said in an interview shortly after Beijing imposed additional tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports.

"Negotiations will continue behind closed doors," Navarro told Fox Business news. "We are gonna resume those talks in September."

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion US goods, with some taking effect September 1 and a second batch on December 15. The latter batch will also include a 25 percent duty on US cars.

Navarro downplayed the Chinese move's impact on the US economy.

"Seventy-five billion dollars worth of tariffs in terms of combined $30 trillion economy is not something for the stock market to worry about and we are cool here," Navarro said.

in terms of the world and US economy, Navarro noted, the expected move of the European Central Bank to lower interest rates is something that really matters.

"I think that is good for America because a stronger Europe is gonna mean more export demand for American exports. It's not something for the stock market to worry about," Navarro said.

The retaliatory tariffs by China followed US President Donald Trump's announcement earlier this month of 10 percent tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods, although some items have since been removed from the list and others delayed until after the holiday shopping season.

Related Topics

World Exports Business Europe China White House Trump Bank Beijing September December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

11 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

11 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

11 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir 'about to blow': NYT says ..

11 minutes ago

Modi says UAE can be India’s ‘valuable partner ..

31 minutes ago

Lyles 'shocked' by fellow sprinter Coleman's misse ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.