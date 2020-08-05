UrduPoint.com
US, China Trade Teams In Contact On Various Levels - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

US, China Trade Teams in Contact on Various Levels - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Chinese and US experts are maintaining permanent contact in order to reach a bilateral trade deal, the Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said during an Aspen Security Forum online session.

"As far as I know, the two economic teams have been in contact with each other at various levels. We are making good progress," the ambassador said on Tuesday

Both countries are doing "all the best" they can to overcome difficulties between each other and to implement this trade agreement, he added.

Chinese media reported in July that Beijing and Washington expected to resume trade talks later this month. The talks will be led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both of whom took part in the phase one agreement sealed on January 15, they added.

US President Donald Trump had waged a trade war against China throughout 2019, hiking tariffs over a number of $250 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the US market, purportedly taking issue with the lopsided trade balance between the two.

