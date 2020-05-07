UrduPoint.com
US-China Trade Turnover Fell By 15% In Q1 2020, China-Russia Trade Plateaued - Customs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

US-China Trade Turnover Fell by 15% in Q1 2020, China-Russia Trade Plateaued - Customs

Trade flow between the United State and China in the first quarter of 2020 came in at $137 billion, a full 15.2 percent down from the same period last year, according to statistics from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Trade flow between the United State and China in the first quarter of 2020 came in at $137 billion, a full 15.2 percent down from the same period last year, according to statistics from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

According to the GACC's spreadsheet, China imported 18.2 percent fewer products from the US between January and April, totaling just over $100 billion, while US imports from China fell by 5.9 percent, totaling $37.6 billion.

The shrinkage in volume of turnover is compounded by the trade war Washington waged against Beijing prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with 2019 already having seen a 14.

6 percent decrease in trade from 2018.

At the same time, statistics on China's trade with Russia show a shift in balance, but the volume remains largely unchanged since last year, growing by just 0.1 percent over the same period last year.

While Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 5.7 percent, making up some $13.14 billion, imports from Russia grew by seven percent, making up over $20.4 billion.

This information factors in that trade turnover between the Eurasian neighbors in 2019 had set a record of $110.7 billion.

