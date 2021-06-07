US-China Trade Turnover Up 52.3% in First Five Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The trade turnover between the US and China went up 52.3 percent in January-May of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The US-China trade turnover amounted to $279.

64 billion in the first five months of 2021.

China's export to the US increased by 49.8 percent in that period and amounted to $206.05 billion, while the US export to China went up 59.8 percent and amounted to $73.59 billion.

Last year, the US-China trade turnover went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion.