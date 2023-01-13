BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Trade between the United States and China in 2022 increased by 0.6% year-on-year and amounted to $759,427 billion, data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

The US once again made it to the list of the top three trading partners of China, along with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union.

China's exports to the US rose 1.2% year-on-year to $581.782 billion, while imports decreased by 1.1% to $177.644 billion.

In December, US-China turnover was $61.282 billion, with China exporting $45.371 billion worth of goods to the US and importing $15.911 billion worth of goods.