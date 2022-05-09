US-China Trade Up 10.9% in January-April, Chinese Customs Says

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Trade between the United States and China went up 10.9 percent in January-April of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $245.7 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

China's export to the US increased by 14.9 percent in the first four months of 2022 (year on year) and amounted to $184.91 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.3 percent and amounted to $60.81 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.

Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.