US-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Trade between the US and China went up 33.4 percent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The US-China trade amounted to $609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.

China's export to the US increased by 31.7 percent in that period and amounted to $465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 percent and amounted to $144.634 billion.

In October alone, US-China trade stood at $66.794 billion.

Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion, despite the pandemic and trade disputes.