US-China Trade Up 33.3% In First Ten Months Of 2021 - Chinese Customs
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:40 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Trade between the US and China went up 33.4 percent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
The US-China trade amounted to $609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.
China's export to the US increased by 31.7 percent in that period and amounted to $465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 percent and amounted to $144.634 billion.
In October alone, US-China trade stood at $66.794 billion.
Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion, despite the pandemic and trade disputes.