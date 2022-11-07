US-China Trade Up 5.1% in First Ten Months of 2022 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Trade between the United States and China went up 5.1% in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, amounting to $639.83 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The United States maintains its spot in the top three trading partners of China, along with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union.

China's export to the US increased by 6.6% in January-October of 2022 (year on year) and amounted to $494.572 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.3% and amounted to $145.258 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.

In October alone, US-China trade amounted to $59.841 billion. China exported $47.018 billion worth of goods to the US last month, while the US export to China amounted to $12.823 billion.

Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7%, standing at $755.645 billion.