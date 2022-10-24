US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Trade between the United States and China went up 6.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2022, as compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $580.397 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

China's export to the US increased by 8.

9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.

In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.

Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.