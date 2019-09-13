US-China Trade War Depresses Global Manufacturing to Great Recession Levels - IMF

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The US-China trade war has hit the global economy, threatening to cut global GDP growth by 0.8 percent next year and is already driving worldwide manufacturing to levels comparable to those during the financial crisis of the previous decade, International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

"It's [trade] not just a threat. It's like we see it taking a toll," Rice said on Thursday. "We have seen a weakening in manufacturing activity, in particular, to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

"

US-China tariffs, including those implemented and announced, could potentially reduce the level of global GDP by 0.8 percent in 2020 with additional losses in future years, Rice said.

When asked about prospects for the global recession, Rice said the IMF uses words like "very precarious, very fragile, delicate," to describe the present situation.

The US-China trade war is no longer just a threat, but is now beginning to weigh down the global economy, Rice added.