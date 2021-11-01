US-China Trade War Worsened Amid Pandemic, NATO Provocations Intensified - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated the trade war between the US and China and provocations on the part of NATO have become more frequent, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says.

"The trade war between the United States and the People's Republic of China was aggravated by ideological confrontation and finally turned into a kind of cold war. There are more open provocations now, in particular in Europe. Over the past year, it has become customary that NATO ships constantly approach the Russian borders in the Baltic and Black Seas, sometimes even violating them," Medvedev said in an article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

According to Medvedev, the western sanctions policy did not undergo any changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...the struggle with the peaceful commercial project Nord Stream 2 has only intensified. Wars continued, and sometimes with renewed vigor: the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, unquenchable clashes in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, periodic clashes on the border between China and India, a number of conflicts in Africa," Medvedev wrote.