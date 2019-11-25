UrduPoint.com
US, China 'Very Close' to Signing Phase One Trade Deal, More Talks Possible - Global Times

Washington and Beijing are "very close" to concluding the so-called phase one trade deal, Chinese state-owned newspaper Global Times reported on Monday, citing experts close to the Chinese government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Washington and Beijing are "very close" to concluding the so-called phase one trade deal, Chinese state-owned newspaper Global Times reported on Monday, citing experts close to the Chinese government.

Beijing also remains committed to negotiations on the second or even third phase of the deal on equal footing, the newspaper wrote on its Twitter feed.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing Chinese and US officials, lawmakers and experts, that the parties were struggling to agree on the first phase of the deal, and that the second phase was even less likely.

The United States and China are expected to sign the first part of the trade agreement later this year. It is likely to cover key trade issues, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports.

