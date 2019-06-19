UrduPoint.com
US, China Will Start New Round Of Trade Talks On June 19 - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

US, China Will Start New Round of Trade Talks on June 19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that representatives from the United States and China will kick off the next round of trade talks on June 19.

"Frankly, our people are starting to deal as of tomorrow. The teams are starting to deal, so we will see. China would like to make the deal. We'd like to make the deal, but it has to be a good [deal] for everybody," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

