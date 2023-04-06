Close
US, Chinese Aircraft Carriers Spotted Near Taiwan - Taiwanese Ministry Of Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

US, Chinese Aircraft Carriers Spotted Near Taiwan - Taiwanese Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been spotted about 400 nautical miles (740.8 km) east of Taiwan, in the same area as the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, Taiwanese Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday.

Earlier that day, Chiu said that the Chinese warship was about 200 nautical miles (370.4 km) east of Taiwan's southernmost point for drills, although no launches of aircraft had been spotted.

It remains unclear if the arrival of USS Nimitz is connected to Shandong's drills, but Chiu did not rule out a possible correlation.

On Wednesday, the China Maritime Safety Administration in the province of Fujian announced that China had launched military patrols in the central and northern areas of the Taiwan Strait ahead of the meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles during her transit trip to the US.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

