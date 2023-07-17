US, Chinese Climate Change Envoys Hold 4-Hours Talks in Beijing - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) China's Special Envoy on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua met on Monday with his US counterpart, John Kerry, for talks that lasted four hours, China's CCTV reported.

The meeting, which took place in Beijing, closed at 13:10 local time (05:10 GMT). Other details have not been disclosed.

In August 2022, speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Beijing saw it as an act of disrespect for its territorial integrity, because it considers Taiwan to be part of China's sovereign territory. In response to the visit, Beijing terminated all climate change negotiations with the United States. Besides, China ceased cooperation in the matter nof the repatriation of illegal migrants, criminal-legal assistance, cooperation in fighting transnational crime, as well as drugs control. Communications between the countries' defense ministries also ceased.