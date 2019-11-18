US, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Non-Aggression - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the margins of the ASEAN defense ministers' meeting in Thailand to discuss issues of bilateral concern, the Pentagon said on Monday in a readout of the meeting.

"Building on their November 5, 2019, video teleconference discussion, the secretary further defined his vision and priorities for a constructive, results-oriented US-China defense relationship marked by transparency and non-aggression," the Pentagon said.

The US secretary expressed his desire to strengthen communication channels, effectively manage differences, and find common ground, the statement added.

The meeting was the first face-to-face conversation between Esper and his Chinese counterpart since the US defense chief's appointment in July. The Pentagon noted that both sides had a "productive exchange" during the talks.