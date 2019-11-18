UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Non-Aggression - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

US, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Non-Aggression - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the margins of the ASEAN defense ministers' meeting in Thailand to discuss issues of bilateral concern, the Pentagon said on Monday in a readout of the meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the margins of the ASEAN defense ministers' meeting in Thailand to discuss issues of bilateral concern, the Pentagon said on Monday in a readout of the meeting.

"Building on their November 5, 2019, video teleconference discussion, the secretary further defined his vision and priorities for a constructive, results-oriented US-China defense relationship marked by transparency and non-aggression," the Pentagon said.

The US secretary expressed his desire to strengthen communication channels, effectively manage differences, and find common ground, the statement added.

The meeting was the first face-to-face conversation between Esper and his Chinese counterpart since the US defense chief's appointment in July. The Pentagon noted that both sides had a "productive exchange" during the talks.

Related Topics

Thailand Exchange China Pentagon July November 2019

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights achievements of GBF Mento ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation in Ukraine by Ph ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia journalists condemns harassment in Somalil ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F activists thrashed journalists

2 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari, MNA Amir Liaquat call on Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.