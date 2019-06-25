UrduPoint.com
US, Chinese Delegations Heads At Trade Talks Hold Telephone Conversation- Chinese Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who heads the country's delegation at trade talks with the United States, held a telephone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on trade and economic issues in accordance with telephone instructions from the leaders of the two countries," the statement said.

The conversation took place on June 24 at the initiative of the US side. It is noted that the sides agreed to maintain contact.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

Washington escalated the dispute in May when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. Beijing pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.

