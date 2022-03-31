(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Chinese Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming have discussed the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea, the US Mission to the UN said.

The meeting was held in New York.

"Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the importance of a unified UN Security Council response to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) provocative ballistic missile launches and expressed the need to communicate to the DPRK the consequences of violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and Special Representative Liu further discussed opportunities to encourage the DPRK to denuclearize and engage in meaningful negotiations," the mission's spokesperson, Olivia Dalton, said on late Wednesday.

During the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield expressed interest in continuing the effective work with China on addressing the shared concern on the Korean Peninsula.

Last week, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year, later confirming that it was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. The Japanese Defense Ministry claimed that with a normal trajectory, the missile could travel a range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), which is enough to cover the entirety of the US. South Korea retaliated by launching a series of ballistic and cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan.