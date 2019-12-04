US, Chinese Joint Chiefs In Call Discuss Building 'Constructive' Relations - Statement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) Chairman Mark Milley and China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department Gen. Li Zuocheng during a phone call discussed building a constructive military relationship, JSC said in a statement.
"The introductory call between the two leaders provided an opportunity to discuss building a constructive, results-oriented US-China defense relationship," the release said on Tuesday.