US, Chinese Navy Leaders Discuss Minimizing Risks Of Miscalculation - US Navy

1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson spoke by video conference with his Chinese counterpart Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong to discuss minimizing the risks of any mishaps between the two navies, the US Navy said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson spoke by video conference with his Chinese counterpart Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong to discuss minimizing the risks of any mishaps between the two navies, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of maintaining a routine dialogue centered on reducing strategic, operational and tactical risk between the two navies with the goal to minimize the possibility of any misunderstanding or miscalculation," the Navy said in a press release.

This was the fourth video conference between the two navy chiefs, the release said.

During the talks, Richardson emphasized that the US will continue to conduct sea and air operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

