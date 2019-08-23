US, Chinese Officials Held Constructive Call on Key Trade Issues - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US and Chinese negotiators held a very constructive conference call this week working through key trade issues ahead of meetings expected to be hosted in the United States in September, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"The deputies had a very constructive conference call... and have agreed to have an additional conference call at the deputies' level and they are working through some of the key issues," Kudlow said on Thursday. "We are still planning for the Chinese team to come over here in September.

"

With respect to trade issues with Tokyo, Kudlow said they have made progress in recent negotiations with the Japanese especially on issues related to agricultural and telecommunications.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.