US, Chinese Officials In Ongoing Discussion About Possible Biden-Xi Meeting - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:08 AM

US and Chinese officials are in communication about holding a possible meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US and Chinese officials are in communication about holding a possible meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"There is an ongoing discussion with the Chinese leaders about what the next step should be about engagement on a leader-to-leader level, but I don't have anything more to preview for you at this point in time," Psaki said during a press briefing.

