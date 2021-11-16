US, Chinese Presidents Discuss Complex Nature of Bilateral Relations - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the complex nature of bilateral relations and responsible management of competition during the virtual meeting on Monday, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed the complex nature of relations between our two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly. As in previous discussions, the two leaders covered areas where our interests align, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge," an official statement said.

During the meeting, Biden stressed that the US together with it its allies and partners will continue to defend their interests and protect their values.

He also expressed concern about China's activities in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC's practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly.

He was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC's unfair trade and economic practices. He also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and communicated the continued determination of the United States to uphold our commitments in the region," the statement added.

At the same time, the US president confirmed that Washington remains committed to the "one China" policy, guided by the three Joint Communiques.

The Taiwan issue contributes to exacerbating relations between China and the US. Washington continues to sell weapons to the island, maintain official and military contacts with Taipei. Beijing calls on the US to stop such provocations.