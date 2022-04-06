UrduPoint.com

US, Chinese Special Envoys Meet To Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US special envoy Sung Kim and Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming held talks in Washington on North Korea's recent missile tests and ways to encourage Pyongyang to engage in negotiations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Special Representative Kim condemned the DPRK's March 24 ICBM launch, the latest in a series of increasingly escalatory actions by the DPRK. He noted that each of the DPRK's 13 ballistic missile launches this year constituted clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to regional stability, and reiterated the importance of responding firmly to these escalatory actions," Price said on Tuesday.

"Kim reaffirmed that the United States is committed to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK."

The two envoys also discussed opportunities to advance the "shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and how to encourage the DPRK to engage in meaningful negotiations," Price added.

On Monday, Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said her country will use nuclear weapons if threatened by South Korea. She said it was "a very big mistake" on the part of the South Korean defense minister to speak about a preventive strike against North Korea.

