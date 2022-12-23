UrduPoint.com

US, Chinese Top Diplomats Discuss Need To Keep Open Lines Of Communication - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US, Chinese Top Diplomats Discuss Need to Keep Open Lines of Communication - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the need to keep open lines of communications between Washington and Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," the statement read.

The sides also discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine "and threats it poses to global security and economic stability."

Blinken and Wang also paid attention to the current COVID-19 situation, with the state secretary underscoring "the importance of transparency for the international community."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Washington Beijing Price

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

8 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

8 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

8 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

8 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

8 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.