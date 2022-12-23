US, Chinese Top Diplomats Discuss Need to Keep Open Lines of Communication - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the need to keep open lines of communications between Washington and Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," the statement read.

The sides also discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine "and threats it poses to global security and economic stability."

Blinken and Wang also paid attention to the current COVID-19 situation, with the state secretary underscoring "the importance of transparency for the international community."