US-Chinese Trade Deal Not Aimed Against Other Countries - Chinese Vice Premier

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

US-Chinese Trade Deal Not Aimed Against Other Countries - Chinese Vice Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US-Chinese trade deal is not aimed against other countries and it complies with the World Trade Organization's rules, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Wednesday ahead of the signing of a portion of the deal documents.

"This agreement is not directed at nor will it affect the lawful rights and interests of any third country. It is in line with WTO rules," the vice premier said according to a broadcast provided by the White House.

