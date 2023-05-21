US Chipmaker Micron Fails Chinese Clearance Check

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) China's Cyberspace Administration announced on Sunday that US chipmaker Micron would be banned from selling to critical infrastructure operators after it was found to pose a national security risk.

"The review found that Micron's products posed a considerable risk to network security, making it a major security threat to supply chains of the country's critical information infrastructure that can affect the national security," the statement read.

The regulator stressed that China remained open to foreign companies as long as they respected the law.

The Financial Times reported in April that the United States asked South Korea to limit semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called the review a "normal regulatory measure" and criticized the US for breaking trade rules.