US Choice to Give Ukraine Cluster Bombs Difficult, Biden Decided to Approve - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The US administration's decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to use in its counteroffensive was difficult, but President Joe Biden ultimately decided to move forward on this decision after consulting with allies and US lawmakers, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It's a difficult decision...There was a unanimous recommendation from the national security team, and President Biden ultimately decided, in consultation with allies and partners and in consultation with members of Congress, to move forward on this step," Sullivan said during a press briefing.