UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CIA Chief Meets With King Of Saudi Arabia In Riyadh - Embassy In Washington

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

US CIA Chief Meets With King of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh - Embassy in Washington

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has met with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh for talks on regional and international developments, the kingdom's embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has met with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh for talks on regional and international developments, the kingdom's embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday.

"King Salman received Gina Haspel, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, to discuss the longstanding Saudi-US partnership, and review a number of regional and international developments," the embassy said via Twitter.

The kingdom's official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the talks addressed a number of topics of mutual concern and were attended by senior officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and US Ambassador John Abizaid.

The meeting comes after the US Justice Department on Wednesday accused two former Twitter employees of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia by collecting the private data of the kingdom's critics around the world.

According to a complaint filed in a Federal court in San Francisco, Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, used their employee access to mine data from Twitter accounts and follow users' activities during their time at the company in 2015. Separately, Abouammo is accused of forging documents in order to interfere with an FBI investigation.

Related Topics

World Interior Minister Washington Twitter Riyadh Company Saudi San Francisco Saudi Arabia Saud FBI 2015 From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

1 minute ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

8 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

23 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

30 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.