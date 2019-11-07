US CIA Chief Meets With King of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh - Embassy in Washington

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has met with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh for talks on regional and international developments, the kingdom's embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia 's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has met with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh for talks on regional and international developments, the kingdom's embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday.

"King Salman received Gina Haspel, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, to discuss the longstanding Saudi-US partnership, and review a number of regional and international developments," the embassy said via Twitter.

The kingdom's official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the talks addressed a number of topics of mutual concern and were attended by senior officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and US Ambassador John Abizaid.

The meeting comes after the US Justice Department on Wednesday accused two former Twitter employees of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia by collecting the private data of the kingdom's critics around the world.

According to a complaint filed in a Federal court in San Francisco, Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, used their employee access to mine data from Twitter accounts and follow users' activities during their time at the company in 2015. Separately, Abouammo is accused of forging documents in order to interfere with an FBI investigation.