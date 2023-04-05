Close
US' Cindy McCain Heads UN World Food Programme Amid Unprecedented Crisis - WFP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US Ambassador to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain became on Wednesday the executive director of the organization, which is currently facing an unparalleled global food crisis, the WFP said on Wednesday.

"I am deeply honoured to lead WFP and thrilled to be a part of the team. WFP has been in my life for decades and was an inspiration in my own humanitarian career," Cindy said in a statement issued by WFP.

 WFP's priority is to expand the available resources and enhance efficiency by boosting partner cooperation and innovations in order to fight the unprecedented food crisis the world is facing in 2023 amid conflicts, volatile economics and climate changes that have a negative impact on food production, McCain stated upon taking office.

"Hunger is soaring, resources are running dangerously low and ration cuts are coming if we don't have the money to get food to those who need it most. Without the funds, we simply cannot feed as many people. My priorities are clear: increase our effectiveness, and scale up partnerships and innovation to bring modern solutions to those most in need," McCain said.

According to the WFP evaluation, over 345 million people struck by crisis are currently lacking food safety, which is 200 million more compared to the beginning of 2020. 43 million of them are already on the edge of famine. In 2022, the WFP provided food support to 158 million people worldwide, setting a new record.

"We need even closer collaboration with our partners to reverse this unparalleled crisis. Today we are asking new friends - especially from the private sector - to step up and join us. The world must not turn its back on the hungry," McCain added.

McCain, who has until today served as the US Permanent Representative to the UN food and agriculture agencies in Rome, is replacing the previous WFP chief David Beasley who stepped down after his five-year term expired. McCain's assignment as the next Executive Director was announced by the WFP on March 2.

