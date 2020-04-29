UrduPoint.com
US Cites Amazon's Foreign Domains In Report On Notorious Markets For Piracy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Cites Amazon's Foreign Domains in Report on Notorious Markets for Piracy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) cited in a report on counterfeiting and piracy on Wednesday e-commerce giant Amazon's foreign domains in Canada, France, India and the United Kingdom for allegedly displaying high levels of counterfeit goods.

"Submissions by right holders expressed concerns regarding the challenges related to combating counterfeits with respect to e-commerce platforms around the world," USTR said in its 2019 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy report. "One submission specifically highlighted examples of the challenges right holders face with alleged high levels of counterfeit goods on the e-commerce platforms in Canada, Germany, France and the United Kingdom."

The USTR expressed concern that the seller information displayed by Amazon was often misleading, making it difficult for consumers and right holders alike to determine who is selling the goods.

Another concern is that anyone can become a seller on Amazon with too much ease because the company does not sufficiently vet sellers on its platforms, the report said.

The USTR also said Amazon's counterfeit removal processes could be "lengthy and burdensome," even for right holders that enrolled in Amazon's brand protection programs.

The report also cited US electronics retailer Best Buy's domain in Italy for hosting IPTV applications that allow hosting of unlicensed television content.

Amazon, based in Seattle, Washington, and Best Buy, based in Richfield, Minnesota, did not immediately respond to the report.

