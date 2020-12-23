UrduPoint.com
US Cites COVID-19 To Explain 30% Drop In Illegal Alien Arrests In 2020 - Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:33 PM

US Cites COVID-19 to Explain 30% Drop in Illegal Alien Arrests in 2020 - Report

The United States recorded more than 100,000 arrests of illegal aliens in fiscal year 2020, a drop of nearly one-third from the previous year that officials attributed the coronavirus pandemic, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States recorded more than 100,000 arrests of illegal aliens in fiscal year 2020, a drop of nearly one-third from the previous year that officials attributed the coronavirus pandemic, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) conducted 103,603 arrests, just under 30 percent fewer than in fiscal year 2019 - largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 90 percent of those arrested had a criminal conviction or charge," a press release summarizing the report said.

Those arrested included aliens with criminal charges or convictions for 1,837 homicide offenses, 37,247 assault offenses, and 10,302 sexual assault or sex offenses, the release said.

Deportations in fiscal 2020, which ended September 30, totaled 185,884 removals, the release added.

ICE also said it had reduced the population of illegal aliens in custody, with a targeted 70 percent cut in the capacity of immigrant detention facilities, according to the release.

