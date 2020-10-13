UrduPoint.com
US Cites Russia, China In Request For Foreign Funding Data Of Think Tanks - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:17 PM

The United States wants think tanks that engage with government officials on foreign policy issues to begin disclosing funding from foreign governments such as Russia and China, the US State Department said a press release Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The United States wants think tanks that engage with government officials on foreign policy issues to begin disclosing funding from foreign governments such as Russia and China, the US State Department said a press release Tuesday.

"The [State] Department requests henceforth that think tanks and other foreign policy organizations that wish to engage with the Department disclose prominently on their websites funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities," the release said.

Such disclosures are "more important than ever" because some foreign governments, such as those of China and Russia, seek to influence US foreign policy through think tanks, the release also said.

Disclosure on websites is not required and the request is separate from disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires lobbyists and experts paid by foreign governments to register with the Justice Department, the release added.

A recent report from the Center for International Policy identified more than $174 million in foreign funding that was voluntarily disclosed by top think tanks 2014-2018, including the World Resources Institute, the Center for Global Development and the Brookings Institution.

However, many of the top 50 US think tanks fail to reveal overseas supporters, because disclosure is not required by law, according to the report.

