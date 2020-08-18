US Cites Teva Pharmaceuticals For Kickbacks to Multiple Sclerosis Patients - Justice Dept.

A US government lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act accuses the drug maker Teva of paying kickbacks to elderly Americans taking a leading multiple sclerosis (MS) drug in a scheme to raise the price from $17,000 per year to more than $73,000, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

"The government's complaint today alleges that Teva used ostensibly independent charitable foundations as vehicles to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars in kickbacks, all while raising the price of its drug, Copaxone, at a rate over 19 times the rate of inflation," US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in the release.

The kickbacks covered patients' costs in the Medicare health insurance program for senior citizens, making the MS drug Copaxone available at little or no cost with the government covering most of the inflated price, the release said.

The government alleges that, from 2007 through 2015, Teva paid two charities with the understanding the money would cover patients' portion of payments - known as co-pays - for Copaxone. During the same period, Teva raised the price of Copaxone from approximately $17,000 per year to over $73,000 per year.

Congress included co-pay requirements to encourage market forces to serve as a check on health care costs, including the prices that pharmaceutical manufacturers can demand for their drugs, the release said.

The Anti-Kickback Statute in the False Claims Act prohibits pharmaceutical companies from covering patient co-pays, thereby removing cost as a factor for Medicare patients when considering which drugs to take.