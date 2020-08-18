UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cites Teva Pharmaceuticals For Kickbacks To Multiple Sclerosis Patients - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Cites Teva Pharmaceuticals For Kickbacks to Multiple Sclerosis Patients - Justice Dept.

A US government lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act accuses the drug maker Teva of paying kickbacks to elderly Americans taking a leading multiple sclerosis (MS) drug in a scheme to raise the price from $17,000 per year to more than $73,000, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A US government lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act accuses the drug maker Teva of paying kickbacks to elderly Americans taking a leading multiple sclerosis (MS) drug in a scheme to raise the price from $17,000 per year to more than $73,000, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The government's complaint today alleges that Teva used ostensibly independent charitable foundations as vehicles to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars in kickbacks, all while raising the price of its drug, Copaxone, at a rate over 19 times the rate of inflation," US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in the release.

The kickbacks covered patients' costs in the Medicare health insurance program for senior citizens, making the MS drug Copaxone available at little or no cost with the government covering most of the inflated price, the release said.

The government alleges that, from 2007 through 2015, Teva paid two charities with the understanding the money would cover patients' portion of payments - known as co-pays - for Copaxone. During the same period, Teva raised the price of Copaxone from approximately $17,000 per year to over $73,000 per year.

Congress included co-pay requirements to encourage market forces to serve as a check on health care costs, including the prices that pharmaceutical manufacturers can demand for their drugs, the release said.

The Anti-Kickback Statute in the False Claims Act prohibits pharmaceutical companies from covering patient co-pays, thereby removing cost as a factor for Medicare patients when considering which drugs to take.

Related Topics

Drugs Vehicles Same Price Money 2015 Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

17 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

17 minutes ago

One Million People Displaced by Violence in Burkin ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels two plots in ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

47 minutes ago

New Portal to connect think tanks, academia approv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.