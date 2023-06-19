US Cities Never Experienced Problems in Partnership With Chinese Counterparts - Expert

US municipalities have never experienced political or security issues in the sister-city relationships with their Chinese counterparts, Sister Cities International (SCI) Chairman Emeritus Bill Boerum told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US municipalities have never experienced political or security issues in the sister-city relationships with their Chinese counterparts, Sister Cities International (SCI) Chairman Emeritus Bill Boerum told Sputnik.

"While there are upward of 100 sister city relationships with China, we have never experienced anything other than courtesies," Boerum said.

Some US officials, including Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Iranga Kahangama, have claimed that China is using the sister-city agreements to strengthen its influence in the United States. In addition, Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced and promoted legislation to investigate the SCI.

Boerum said the SCI leadership has participated in multiple conferences in China and all discussions were focused on working together rather than on politics or foreign policy.

With respect to Senator Blackburn's calls for investigation, the SCI had strategized on determining on how to approach the situation.

"After considering a course of action, it was decided not to add fuel to the fire by issuing a denial of the influence," he said.

Boerum also said that the SCI leadership decided to brief Senator Blackburn privately.

While sister-cities partnerships between US and China are very important, such activity since the COVID-19 pandemic has been close to zero at the Federal and municipal levels, Boerum added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the international community is concerned about the state of relations between the United States and China and does not want to choose sides. US Secretary Antony Blinken said that both countries have agreed on the need to stabilize bilateral relations.