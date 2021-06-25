US Cities Should Direct Resources to Gun Control, Or Violence to Rise - Activist Priest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) If American cities do not divert resources to gun control, the violence will continue to spike, with black and brown children being the most vulnerable, Michael Pfleger, a pastor at St. Sabina Church in Chicago, and a longtime activist against gun violence, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced steps to crack down on what the Biden administration calls shady gun dealers. The US authorities promised to set up five new task forces to launch a concerted drive on gun trafficking to reduce violent crime across the nation. The initiatives will focus on significant firearms trafficking corridors that channel guns into New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, and will be led by designated US attorneys. During his speech, Biden also admitted that the traditional spike in crime during the summer months might get worse as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

"If the cities do not put in the resources and commitment and a comprehensive approach as they did with Covid-19, then the violence will continue to rise and black and brown children will become an endangered species," Pfleger said.

He believes that the strategy to stop gun trafficking, as well as doing violence intervention, is absolutely necessary and important.

"What is lacking is Congress passing laws that will ban assault weapons and high capacity magazine firearms, as well as closing loopholes in background checks and gun sales," he said.

Debates about gun control were reignited at the beginning of the year amid mass shootings across the country. Biden has been promising harsh action to curb gun violence in the country since his inauguration. Gun sales, which jumped sharply during the early 2020 pandemic, meanwhile continue to increase. Some 39% of US households are in possession of guns now, an increase from 32% in 2016.