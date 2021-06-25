UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cities Should Direct Resources To Gun Control, Or Violence To Rise - Activist Priest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Cities Should Direct Resources to Gun Control, Or Violence to Rise - Activist Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) If American cities do not divert resources to gun control, the violence will continue to spike, with black and brown children being the most vulnerable, Michael Pfleger, a pastor at St. Sabina Church in Chicago, and a longtime activist against gun violence, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced steps to crack down on what the Biden administration calls shady gun dealers. The US authorities promised to set up five new task forces to launch a concerted drive on gun trafficking to reduce violent crime across the nation. The initiatives will focus on significant firearms trafficking corridors that channel guns into New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, and will be led by designated US attorneys. During his speech, Biden also admitted that the traditional spike in crime during the summer months might get worse as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

"If the cities do not put in the resources and commitment and a comprehensive approach as they did with Covid-19, then the violence will continue to rise and black and brown children will become an endangered species," Pfleger said.

He believes that the strategy to stop gun trafficking, as well as doing violence intervention, is absolutely necessary and important.

"What is lacking is Congress passing laws that will ban assault weapons and high capacity magazine firearms, as well as closing loopholes in background checks and gun sales," he said.

Debates about gun control were reignited at the beginning of the year amid mass shootings across the country. Biden has been promising harsh action to curb gun violence in the country since his inauguration. Gun sales, which jumped sharply during the early 2020 pandemic, meanwhile continue to increase. Some 39% of US households are in possession of guns now, an increase from 32% in 2016.

Related Topics

Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Chicago New York Congress 2016 2020 Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

39 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

1 hour ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

1 hour ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

1 hour ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.