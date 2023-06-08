US cities shrouded in toxic haze as reinforcements reach Canada wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change.

Residents in the capital Washington awoke to an acrid smell and orange-tinged skies, with the Environment Protection Agency rating parts of the mid-Atlantic region at "Code Maroon," the highest category of the Air Quality Index, signaling hazardous conditions.

This made parts of the United States the most polluted in the world, worse than cities in South Asia and China that normally dominate global rankings, with the situation not expected to improve until the weekend.

"Today's air quality is extremely unhealthy," tweeted the city's Department of Energy & Environment.

"Members of the general public may experience health effects & sensitive groups may experience more serious health issues." Commuters donned N-95 masks while the National Zoo announced it would close "for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests.

" The Washington Nationals, the capital's Major League Baseball team, announced it was postponing its afternoon game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Public schools in the capital canceled all outdoor activities including recess, physical education, athletic practices and competitions.

The Federal Aviation Administration meanwhile said low visibility had forced it to "manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte." Flights bound for New York's La Guardia and to Philadelphia International resumed after a pause.

Environmental groups were quick to draw attention to climate change, which is creating warmer, drier conditions that are increasing the risk and extent of wildfires.

"This is the climate crisis, here and now, causing dangerous air pollution and threatening the health of millions of people," said May Boeve, Chief Executive of 350.org.

Her comments echoed UN chief Antonio Guterres, who tweeted Wednesday: "With global temperatures on the rise, the need to urgently reduce wildfire risk is critical.

"We must make peace with nature. We cannot give up."