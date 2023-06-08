UrduPoint.com

US Cities Shrouded In Toxic Haze As Reinforcements Reach Canada Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 10:02 PM

US cities shrouded in toxic haze as reinforcements reach Canada wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change.

Residents in the capital Washington awoke to an acrid smell and orange-tinged skies, with the Environment Protection Agency rating parts of the mid-Atlantic region at "Code Maroon," the highest category of the Air Quality Index, signaling hazardous conditions.

This made parts of the United States the most polluted in the world, worse than cities in South Asia and China that normally dominate global rankings, with the situation not expected to improve until the weekend.

"Today's air quality is extremely unhealthy," tweeted the city's Department of Energy & Environment.

"Members of the general public may experience health effects & sensitive groups may experience more serious health issues." Commuters donned N-95 masks while the National Zoo announced it would close "for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests.

" The Washington Nationals, the capital's Major League Baseball team, announced it was postponing its afternoon game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Public schools in the capital canceled all outdoor activities including recess, physical education, athletic practices and competitions.

The Federal Aviation Administration meanwhile said low visibility had forced it to "manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte." Flights bound for New York's La Guardia and to Philadelphia International resumed after a pause.

Environmental groups were quick to draw attention to climate change, which is creating warmer, drier conditions that are increasing the risk and extent of wildfires.

"This is the climate crisis, here and now, causing dangerous air pollution and threatening the health of millions of people," said May Boeve, Chief Executive of 350.org.

Her comments echoed UN chief Antonio Guterres, who tweeted Wednesday: "With global temperatures on the rise, the need to urgently reduce wildfire risk is critical.

"We must make peace with nature. We cannot give up."

Related Topics

World United Nations Education China Washington Traffic Charlotte Philadelphia New York United States May All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

6 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

26 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

3 minutes ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

3 minutes ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.