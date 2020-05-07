US Citizen Admits His Group Planned to Capture Airport, Take Maduro to US - Video

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US citizen Luke Denman, an employee of Silvercorp private security company, who was detained in Venezuela, said during an interrogation broadcast on Wednesday that he and his colleagues had been instructed to seize control over the Caracas Airport and secure it until Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken to the United States.

The US national said in the interrogation video, broadcast as part of Maduro's press conference on Twitter, that he and his group had to ensure the landing of planes to deliver the Venezuelan president to the United States.

Denman, who is also a specialist in urban tactical operations, added that the fee for participating in the operation was to be from $50,000-100,000, and that his group consisted of 20 people. Preparations for the operation began in December 2019, although initially the participants were not fully aware of its purpose.