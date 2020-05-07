UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Citizen Admits His Group Planned To Capture Airport, Take Maduro To US - Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Citizen Admits His Group Planned to Capture Airport, Take Maduro to US - Video

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US citizen Luke Denman, an employee of Silvercorp private security company, who was detained in Venezuela, said during an interrogation broadcast on Wednesday that he and his colleagues had been instructed to seize control over the Caracas Airport and secure it until Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken to the United States.

The US national said in the interrogation video, broadcast as part of Maduro's press conference on Twitter, that he and his group had to ensure the landing of planes to deliver the Venezuelan president to the United States.

Denman, who is also a specialist in urban tactical operations, added that the fee for participating in the operation was to be from $50,000-100,000, and that his group consisted of 20 people. Preparations for the operation began in December 2019, although initially the participants were not fully aware of its purpose.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Caracas United States Venezuela December 2019 From Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

42 seconds ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.