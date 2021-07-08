UrduPoint.com
US Citizen Among Those Arrested For Assassination Of Haitian President - Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Citizen Among Those Arrested for Assassination of Haitian President - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A US citizen is among six suspects arrested during the ongoing police operation in Haiti following the assassination of the President Jovenel Moise, and at least one other detainee is also believed to be an American, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing Haiti's minister of elections and inter-party relations.

James Solages, an American national of Haitian descent, was arrested on Thursday along with five other suspects in the killing of Moise, while four more alleged assassins were killed by police, the report said.

