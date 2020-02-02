US Citizen Becomes 7th Patient Infected With Coronavirus in Vietnam - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) A US citizen of Vietnamese descent became the seventh patient infected with a new strain of coronavirus registered in Vietnam, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the Vietnam news newspaper, citing the ministry, the 73-year-old Vietnamese-American was flying to Vietnam on January 14, transiting in China's virus-stricken Wuhan for two hours. His health condition worsened on January 26, after which the man was quarantined.

The media outlet added that all employees and guests of the hotel in which the man was staying have also been quarantined until February 15.

The hotel has been temporarily closed and disinfected.

Vietnam is one of the countries where the potentially deadly coronavirus has spread after it emerged at a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 304 people and infected over 14,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency earlier this week in light of the outbreak.