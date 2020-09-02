UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:41 PM

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror Charges - Justice Dept.

A US citizen who allegedly helped run communications systems for the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) for five years in Syria has pleaded guilty in a US court to a charge of supporting terrorism, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A US citizen who allegedly helped run communications systems for the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) for five years in Syria has pleaded guilty in a US court to a charge of supporting terrorism, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Omer Kuzu - a 23-year-old US citizen captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces and returned to the United States by the FBI after a five-year stint handling communications for ISIS [the Islamic State] - pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to provide material support to terrorism," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In his plea papers, Kuzu admitted that in late October 2014 he entered Islamic State-occupied territories via Turkey and was sent to the second lines in Kobani, Syria and Hama, Syria, to provide communications support for ISlamic State fighters on the front lines and also worked in the Caliphate's technology center, the release said.

"This defendant, an American citizen radicalized on American soil, pledged allegiance to a brutal terrorist group and traveled halfway across the world to enact its agenda," said US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas. "The United States must do everything we can to prevent and deter this type of radicalization."

Kuzu also admitted that he pledged allegiance, or "Bay'ah," to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Islamic Caliphate. He was given a monthly stipend, a Chinese-made AK 47, and an IS bride, he said.

