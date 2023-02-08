US Citizen Convicted of Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023

A federal jury convicted US citizen Ruslan Asainov on Tuesday of providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Justice Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) A Federal jury convicted US citizen Ruslan Asainov on Tuesday of providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Justice Department said.

"Mr. Asainov, a US citizen, traveled abroad to kill and train others to kill on behalf of ISIS. Now, he is being held accountable," Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in a release.

Asainov was convicted of all five counts in his indictment, including providing material support to IS in the form of personnel, training, expert advice and assistance; receipt of military-type training from IS; obstruction of justice; and provision of material support to IS that resulted in the death of one or more persons.

On December 24, 2013, Asainov abandoned his wife and daughter in Brooklyn, and traveled on a one-way ticket from New York to Istanbul to obtain entry into Syria. Over the course of approximately five years, Asainov fought on behalf of IS in numerous battles against the group's enemies, including engagements at Kobani, Tabqa, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur, and IS' last stand in Syria at Baghuz in March 2019. He was captured in Syria afterward.

Asainov faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

