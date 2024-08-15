US Citizen Detained In Moscow For 'hooliganism'
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A US citizen accused of violence against a Russian law enforcement officer was sentenced to 15 days in custody on Wednesday for "hooliganism", a Moscow court said.
Russia's Investigative Committee had said an unnamed US citizen "was brought to a Moscow police station in connection with his hooliganism" on Monday night.
"The suspect refused to provide his identity documents, after which he used violence against a law enforcement officer," it said in a statement.
Moscow's Meshchansky court later said it had imposed "an administrative punishment in the form of detention for a period of 15 days" on the man, Joseph Tater.
The investigators had initially said he would be prosecuted for violence against the security forces, a more serious offence than hooliganism, and it was unclear if that charge had been dropped.
The incident comes two weeks after the release of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan and 14 others from Russian jails in the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War.
There are still several US citizens and other Western nationals in Russian prisons on a variety of charges.
In Washington, the State Department said it could not comment in detail on the case due to privacy laws.
"We're aware of these reports of another American citizen being arrested in Russia," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
"We're working to get as much information as we can, working to ascertain the consular situation and see if consular access is available," Patel said.
bur/imm/giv
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections4 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.4 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election4 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot5 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0005 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region5 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden5 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry5 hours ago