US Citizen Detained In Moscow For 'hooliganism'

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A US citizen accused of violence against a Russian law enforcement officer was sentenced to 15 days in custody on Wednesday for "hooliganism", a Moscow court said.

Russia's Investigative Committee had said an unnamed US citizen "was brought to a Moscow police station in connection with his hooliganism" on Monday night.

"The suspect refused to provide his identity documents, after which he used violence against a law enforcement officer," it said in a statement.

Moscow's Meshchansky court later said it had imposed "an administrative punishment in the form of detention for a period of 15 days" on the man, Joseph Tater.

The investigators had initially said he would be prosecuted for violence against the security forces, a more serious offence than hooliganism, and it was unclear if that charge had been dropped.

The incident comes two weeks after the release of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan and 14 others from Russian jails in the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War.

There are still several US citizens and other Western nationals in Russian prisons on a variety of charges.

In Washington, the State Department said it could not comment in detail on the case due to privacy laws.

"We're aware of these reports of another American citizen being arrested in Russia," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We're working to get as much information as we can, working to ascertain the consular situation and see if consular access is available," Patel said.

