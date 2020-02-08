UrduPoint.com
US Citizen Dies Of Coronavirus In Wuhan: Embassy

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:51 PM

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.

"We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.

