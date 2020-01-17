UrduPoint.com
US Citizen Jailed 3 Years For Political Finance Fraud Scheme - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A political consultant living in the US state of Maryland has received a three-year sentence for raising hundreds of thousands of Dollars through fake conservative political action committees (PACs) in the state of Virginia, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"A Maryland political consultant was sentenced to three years in prison today followed by three years of supervised release for fraudulently soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions through several scam PACs that he founded," the release said.

Kelley Rogers, 56, of Annapolis, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was also ordered to pay $491,299 in restitution and to forfeit at least $208,954 in proceeds from his scheme, the release said.

Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted that from August 2012 through 2018, he operated in the state of Virginia - and elsewhere - multiple PACs, including Conservative Strike Force (CSF), Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority Fund, the release added.

